Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $1,428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XPEL stock opened at $73.52 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 38,023 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in XPEL by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XPEL by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEL. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

