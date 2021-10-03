RioDeFi (RFUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.05 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $14.14 million and $8.05 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,714.01 or 0.43354868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00288546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00115904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 288,500,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

