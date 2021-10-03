RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 426.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 286,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.14%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

