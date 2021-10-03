Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.