Robust Token (RBT) Price Hits $49.81

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for $49.81 or 0.00103784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $53,429.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00067333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00104569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00145451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.93 or 1.00215515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.63 or 0.07171029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,660 coins and its circulating supply is 34,710 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

