Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 1,267.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 182.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,961,000 after buying an additional 1,426,816 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $59,724,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 690.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 861,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,544,000 after buying an additional 752,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $41,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

KRC opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 56.06%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.