Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.