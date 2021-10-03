Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,800 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,940 ($51.48) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,705 ($48.41).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,531 ($46.13) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,537.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,391.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Insiders purchased a total of 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888 in the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

