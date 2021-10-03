Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $406.23.

Shares of FB stock opened at $343.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $967.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.48.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

