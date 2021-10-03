Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

RY stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

