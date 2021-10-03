Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 215.8% in September

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYL remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,512. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.