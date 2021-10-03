Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Up 215.8% in September

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ROYL remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,512. Royale Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.
About Royale Energy
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.