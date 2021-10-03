Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Up to $20.71

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $21.36. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 810 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $762.38 million, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 2.41.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 27,012 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 181.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 71,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 106,144.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

