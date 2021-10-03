Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $541,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ryanair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 234,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 974,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,499,000 after purchasing an additional 117,435 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $7.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 258,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $79.24 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.