Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Saia were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $242.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.51 and a fifty-two week high of $259.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.