Saltoro Capital LP Invests $2.56 Million in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 117,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000. UMH Properties makes up approximately 1.0% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in UMH Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990 in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,883. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

