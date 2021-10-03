Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PID. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PID opened at $17.70 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

