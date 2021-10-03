Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $39,000 in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 489.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

NYSE EFC opened at $18.55 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a current ratio of 21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $929.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

