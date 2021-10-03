Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FINX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after buying an additional 510,474 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,343,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after buying an additional 167,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,586,000 after buying an additional 161,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 149,804 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

FINX opened at $48.64 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $52.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.