Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Sanderson Farms has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Sanderson Farms has a payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $13.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $187.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average of $176.79. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $117.22 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

