Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
SARTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF traded down $52.00 on Friday, hitting $730.00. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 159. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $359.05 and a 52-week high of $947.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $754.96 and a 200 day moving average of $568.12. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.