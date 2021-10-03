SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SBA Communications by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after acquiring an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, hitting $333.57. The stock had a trading volume of 429,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.99 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.04 and its 200-day moving average is $319.16. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

