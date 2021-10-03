Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.02 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $27.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.36. 12,061,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,523,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

