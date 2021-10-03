Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Update

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSAA opened at $9.79 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

