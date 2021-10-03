Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.54. Scientific Games posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist upped their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

