Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $678,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,225,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,985,000 after buying an additional 500,803 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 600,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,149,000 after buying an additional 42,177 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,421,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $43.83 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

