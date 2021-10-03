Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 316 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 67,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,660,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,083,000 after purchasing an additional 121,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

