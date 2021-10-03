Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 6,679 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 276,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

WHR stock opened at $205.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

