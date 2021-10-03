Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 107.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 16.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $3,022,006. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $170.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.44 and its 200-day moving average is $171.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

