Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $95.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

