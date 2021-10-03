Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 111,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 206,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,351.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 160,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,650 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.47.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

