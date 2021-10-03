Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. B B H & B Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,833,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $147.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.73 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

