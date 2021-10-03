SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $95,000 in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $18,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,908,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 956,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

