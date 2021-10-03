SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,700,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

