SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after buying an additional 201,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.75.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.64.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

