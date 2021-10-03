SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 270 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 355,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,861,000 after purchasing an additional 79,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.54. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.52.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

