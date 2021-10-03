Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

