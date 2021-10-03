Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Hits $3.77 on Major Exchanges

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $68.43 million and $6.09 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.77 or 0.00007749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.31 or 1.00599772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.18 or 0.07121484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,133,884 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

