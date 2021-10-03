Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at $47,736,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

