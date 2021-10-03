Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DORM opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.81. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.50 and a 1 year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

