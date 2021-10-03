Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.14% of AeroVironment worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 158.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 146,730 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV opened at $87.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,902.33 and a beta of 0.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,852. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.