Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 393 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $244.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.30 and its 200 day moving average is $248.03.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.