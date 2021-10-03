Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Power Integrations worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 25.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.68 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.