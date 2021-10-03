Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 17,587 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,587 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.09% of Workiva worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Workiva by 20.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after acquiring an additional 70,422 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 78.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Workiva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $3,760,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 778,172 shares of company stock valued at $100,344,163 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $142.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.71 and a beta of 1.48. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

