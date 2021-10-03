Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is based in Germantown, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SENS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Senseonics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.30.

SENS opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 20,580,209 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Senseonics by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Senseonics by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

