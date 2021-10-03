SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,248 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Centene by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. boosted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.