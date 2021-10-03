SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 66.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G opened at $48.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

