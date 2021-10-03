SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.97 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,826 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after buying an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,202,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average is $119.46.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.