SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2,350.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,687 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

