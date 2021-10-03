SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,738 shares of company stock worth $79,147,975 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $356.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.11 and its 200 day moving average is $330.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.88. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $219.20 and a 1 year high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

