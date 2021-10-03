Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,830 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 38.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,295,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,049 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 12.8% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after purchasing an additional 463,619 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 40.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after purchasing an additional 914,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 201.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,310,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,461 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE:OUT opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.